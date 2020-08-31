Robert W. Csugie
Robert W. Csugie, age 80 of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital with the deep abiding love and support of his family. He was the devoted husband of 59 years to the love of his life Evelyn Dubee Csugie. He was born in Bridgeport on October 7, 1939, son of the late Louis Csugie and Anna Sulkazi DeLaura and was a resident of Shelton for most of his life. Bob graduated from Stratford High School, Class of 1958. He, then, joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Beatty 756. Bob was a member of Ironworkers Local 424, working many years for E & F Construction Co. Bob loved to fish and work in his yard, but most importantly he loved spending time with his family who meant the world to him. Bob was a member of Stratford Boat Owners Association and a past member of Pootatuck Yacht Club where he spent many days on the water fishing with his buddies who were all special to him. He is the beloved father of Lori Oates and her husband Patrick, Patricia Shearin and her husband Michael and Robert Csugie and his wife Coreen, proud grandfather of Brian Mezzapelle and fiancé Stacey Zygmant, Jennifer Mezzapelle, Brendon and Samuel Shearin, brother of Louis Csugie, Larry DeLaura, Michael DeLaura and Linda Jeffords and her husband Robert. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private family funeral will be held at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, CT on Thursday, Sept. 3rd. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, 308 River Rd., Shelton, CT at 10:45 a.m. where those wishing to pay their respects are welcome. Masks and physical distancing please. Condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com