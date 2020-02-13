|
Robert William D'Arcy
ROBERT WILLIAM D'ARCY, 70, died suddenly on Feb. 6, 2020, following emergency heart surgery in San Francisco. Son of the late Jeannette (Goudreau) and William D'Arcy, Bob grew up in Stratford, and graduated from St. Joseph High School ('67) and Yale University ('71) with a degree in Russian history. He lived in San Francisco for 45 years, working variously as a legal editor /paralegal / executive administrator.
Bob was fluent in Russian and Spanish, and could get by in Turkish and French. His love of language was surpassed only by his love of adventure travel and his desire to experience other cultures. In recent years, this spirit took him to Tajikistan, Chile, India, South Africa, and Japan. An outdoorsman at heart, Bob was an avid camper, hiker, kayaker, and recreational scuba diver. He was active in his neighborhood community, and known by all for his expansive mind, understated humor, and his quiet kindness and compassion.
Bob is survived by his sister, Barbara Kiernan (Jeff) of Milford; six nephews: Sean Kiernan of Black Rock, Brendan Kiernan (Mila Ercole) of White Plains, Tim Kiernan (Kathleen) of Cheshire, Randy Kiernan (Moira) of Black Rock, Christopher Kiernan of Fairfield, Kevyn D'Arcy of Virginia; a niece, Keara D'Arcy Isaacs (Terrence) of Queens, and a beloved aunt, Carolyn D'Arcy, of New Hampshire. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Kathy, and his loving companion, Paula Brawley.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Save the Children, through which, for decades, he sponsored needy children in other lands. A memorial service will be held at a future date through the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home. To offer the family online condolences please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020