Robert D. Ahlgren
Robert D. Ahlgren, age 70, of Wallingford formally of Fairfield, died Monday December 9, 2019 at the Masonic Health Care Center in Wallingford. Mr. Ahlgren was born in Bridgeport son of the late Robert and Virginia Ahlgren he was an area resident most of his life. Robert was Coin collector, an avid fan of the New England Patriots and was a friend of Bill. He is survived by his brother; Richard Ahlgren, of Bridgeport two sisters Christina Riccio and Karen Barton, both of FL, a niece Traci Engeldrum and several other nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport. Burial will be private in Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Friends may call on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. to light a candle or leave a condolence on line go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 15, 2019