Robert W. Daley
Robert W. Daley, age 87, of Milford, beloved husband of Edmonde Castex Daley, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Robert was born in Bridgeport on July 12, 1932 to the late Walter and Edna Cuneo Daley. He was a proud US Navy Veteran and met the love of his life, Edmonde, while he was overseas. Robert worked for the State of CT as a representative for the Gaming Commission for the Lottery Division. He was actively involved in the Milford Recreation Department and worked part time at the Milford Police Department. He was an avid NY Yankees Fan and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his children: Michael and Kevin Daley of Milford and Maureen Springsteen of Milford, three grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Ashley Springsteen of New Haven; sister, Jean DeLuca (David) of Milford and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Sunday, October 13th from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John Rigely Food Pantry, checks payable to "Precious Blood Parish", 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
