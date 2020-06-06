Robert K. Daly
Robert (Bob) Kevin Daly, 73, of Black Rock, Connecticut, passed away on June 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Bob was born in Washington, D.C. on April 18, 1947 to the late Dr. Cornelius and Lillian McGiff Daly. He attended St Thomas grammar school, Notre Dame and Roger Ludlowe High Schools in Fairfield. He made the Catholic All-New England Tournament basketball team while at St Thomas and was on the basketball and cross-country teams in high school. After high school he joined the US Marines but received a medical discharge shortly after enlistment. He was an avid fisherman and a Mets/Yankees fan his entire life. He had a lifelong love of reading, history, and his Catholic faith.
Survivors include his brother, Ed of Glenview, IL, nephew, Mike of Astoria, NY, two great nieces, Yara and Diya, and a number of close friends whom he cherished.
Funeral Mass and celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled in the future when pandemic restrictions are eased. Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Shrine, 2523 Park Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06604. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 6, 2020.