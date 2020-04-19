|
|
Robert DeAndrade
Robert DeAndrade, also known as "Gator" to his friends, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. In life, Gator was proud to wear his club colors and loved riding his Harley. Robert was the oldest of three children and was predeceased by his parents Manuel and Hilda DeAndrade, as well as the love of his life, Laura (Zemel) DeAndrade. His younger brother, Daniel DeAndrade, and sister, Annie (DeAndrade) Kleynowski and her husband Leo, still live in Milford, the town they all grew up in. Robert had one child, Robert Mishler, who grew up in the same house in Milford as his father. Robert was also a very proud uncle to Amy Lee, Eric Kleynowski and his wife, Erika, and Michelle Kleynowski. The last edition to Robert's legacy was his two grandchildren Megan and Kayla. It would be impossible to list all of the club brothers that Robert loved and was loyal to, but there was no stronger bond than he has with his club brother, Jack Baltas. If there is something that stood out about Gator, it would be his loyalty to his club brothers and his strong bonds with his family. He will be missed; RIP.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020