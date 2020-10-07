1/1
Robert DiCicco
1967 - 2020
Robert J. DiCicco
Robert John DiCicco, 52, of Orange, beloved husband of Libby Ann DiCicco, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on November 1, 1967 in Bridgeport, he was the son of Robert Joseph DiCicco and the late Jean Theresa DiCicco. Robert was a dedicated service manager at Ford of Branford for the last four years. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams: the Boston Redsox and Dallas Cowboys, spending time outdoors, and most of all being surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren. Along with his wife, Robert is survived by his children, Robert Jr., Sara, and Joseph DiCicco; grandchildren, Taylor, Adrianna, Ava, and Savannah; siblings, Ray (Kimberly), Ruthann, and Mark DiCicco; brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Lori) and Michael Alldredge; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). The church will allow 100 people inside. Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. Interment will be private. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street Milford, CT 06460.Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
OCT
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
My condolence to you all in such difficult times, always remember he will be watching over everyone of you and remember all the good time , always in your heart never forgotten again so very sorry
Renzoni Family
Friend
