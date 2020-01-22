Home

Robert Dorin


1966 - 2020
Robert Dorin Obituary
Robert Charles Dorin
Robert Charles Dorin of Middletown, CT passed away suddenly at the age of 53 on January 20, 2020. Born June 7, 1966 in Bridgeport, CT, Bobby spent his younger years living in Fairfield, CT. He attended Roger Ludlowe High School. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was a champion bowler, appearing on TV tournaments. He was an expert auto detailer.
Bobby leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Janette Coatsworth Dorin, his mother Jill Bergmark Dorin Bentley, and his stepfather Mack Bentley. His mother-in-law Karen Coatsworth and his father-in-law Joseph Coatsworth. Two sons Robert J. Dorin and Richard Andrew Dorin and their mother Pamela Ortiz. His sisters Deborah Lynn Dorin Bartlett and her husband Bruce and Lori Beth Dorin Rossi and her husband Joseph. His aunt Paige Bergmark, three stepbrothers Mack, Aaron, and Billy, and several cousins. Also his beloved cat Caton. He was pre deceased by his father Robert George Dorin.
Services will be private
"Bobby has left us with peace and light in our hearts"
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 23, 2020
