Robert E. Roche
Robert E. Roche, age 87, beloved husband of Dolores Plouffe Roche of Trumbull, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Hartford on July 1, 1933, he was a son of the late John F. Roche and Molly Dooley Roche and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. Robert was a devout Catholic from his early days as a choir boy at St. Patrick's Church in Bridgeport. An active parishioner of Christ the King Church in Trumbull, he served on the Parish Council, was a Eucharistic Minister, a Sunday School teacher, Master of Ceremonies for the Talent Revues and a member of the Knights of Columbus council #2961. An educator for many years, Robert taught first at Harding High in Bridgeport before being hired as an English teacher and class advisor at Trumbull High School in 1966. He was promoted to administrator in 1971 and would go on to lead THS until his retirement as Head Principal in 2001. Over his career, he positively impacted the lives of many of the students he encountered in his day to day life. He is fondly remembered as "the Voice of the Trumbull High Eagles," from his long tenure of announcing the home football games. His writing skills came in handy as he penned stories about THS faculty for Trumbull HiLites and the Connecticut Post. Wherever he went, whether it be Disney World or the Sistine Chapel, Bob was sure to encounter a former student, colleague or friend and would always strike up a conversation about the past. A perfect father, Bob taught his family the values of faith, kindness and honesty. He had a gift for storytelling and was loved by his grandchildren for his ability to entertain them at family parties. He was a fan of travel, musical theatre, sports and the New York Yankees. When his children were young, his weekends were busy spent coaching Trumbull Little League and YMCA Basketball teams, and he modeled the importance of hard work and good sportsmanship. After he retired, Bob could often be found dining out with the R.O.M.E.O. (retired old men eating out) Boys. A proud alumni of St. Patrick's Grammar School, Central High School's Class of 51 and Fairfield University's 1955 Golden Stags, he frequently amused classmates as the Emcee at reunion events. An Irishman through and through, Robert celebrated his heritage by riding in the O'Keefe float at Bridgeport's St. Patrick's Day parade and was a loyal member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians' Tara Court. In addition, he enjoyed volunteering his time along with his daughter for the Beardsley Zoo's Rainforest Rescuers, and visiting her class to present engaging oral history lessons about World War II. He also delighted the little ones by participating in Read Across America Day at elementary schools in Trumbull and Monroe. In addition to his beloved wife Dolores of 57 years, survivors include three loving children, Allison Roche of Trumbull, Robert Roche and his wife Diane of Monroe and Brian Roche and his wife Moira of Newtown, a sister, Maryanne Roche of Fairfield and four cherished grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kayleigh, Ailish and Finn, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, John and James Roche.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council #2961 at Christ the King Parish, 4700 Madison Avenue in Trumbull, Connecticut. Robert's life can be encapsulated by the words of Fr. Alfred Phelp, "When through one man a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth comes into the world then that man's life has had meaning." Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
