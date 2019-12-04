Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Robert Edward Korchman
December 1, 2019
Robert Edward Korchman, age 87, of Fairfield, devoted husband to the late Joan Vargo Korchman, passed away on December 1, 2019.
Bob's memory will be embraced by his three sons, Kevin, Mark, and Lee; his grandchildren, Sydney, Olivia, and Nathaniel; his siblings, Harry Korchman and Marge Burritt; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife Joan, Bob was predeceased by his parents, George and Margaret Korchman; his siblings, Viola Burns, Irene Salik, Julius Korchman and wife Lillian, George Korchman, sister-in-law Ann Korchman and nephew Bruce Korchman.
Born in Bridgeport, Bob had been a longtime resident of Fairfield. He joined the United States Marines in 1952, completed basic training, and volunteered for Airborne at Fort Benning. He received both of his wings for jumping and heavy machine parachuting, and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. After proudly serving his country, Bob worked for Sturm Ruger, where he met and married his true love Joan. Later, he would work for Charter Arms and as a manager for the Black Rock Turnpike Shell Gas Station before his retirement.
A member of the , American Legion Post 143, and Port Five Naval Veterans, Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Always willing to lend a hand to those in need, he touched many people throughout his life, and will be remembered kindly.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m. His interment with Military Honor in Lawncroft Cemetery will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.
To order flowers online, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019
