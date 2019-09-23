|
|
Robert Emmet Gannon, Jr.
Robert Emmet Gannon, Jr. age 83, passed away in Destin, Florida on August 14, 2019. Bob was born in Milford, CT on July 11, 1936 to Robert, Sr. and Catherine Haley Gannon. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanne. Bob grew up in Milford and graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven in 1954. He attended Fordham University and graduated in 1958. Bob served as a captain in the Marine Corps. He worked in the Human Resource Department at Sikorsky Aircraft for 30 years. Bob is survived by his three children, Robert, his wife Tracey and their daughter Olivia of Orlando, FL, Linda Knoedler, her husband Bernd and their daughters Catherine and Laura of Milford, CT, and James Gannon, his wife Debra and their three children, Collin, Emily and Bria of Milford, CT. Services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019