|
|
Robert F. "Bobby" Schmidt
Robert F. "Bobby" Schmidt, age 57, of Bridgeport passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on September 27, 1962 he was the son of Carol A. (Conte) Schmidt and the late Robert A. Schmidt. Bobby had been employed by AMR and Hunter's as a paramedic for many years. Prior to that, he worked at Sikorsky Aircraft for almost two decades, served as a personal trainer at the Stratford Athletic Club and was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Fairfield. He earned a black belt in Taekwondo and worked out whenever he could. He attended both the University School and Fairfield University. In addition to his beloved mother, other survivors include his caring sisters, Lynn Madar and her husband Robert of Trumbull, sister Kim Schmidt of Fort Mitchell, KY, aunt Evelyn Dudeck of Trumbull, niece Michelle Madar of Saugus, MA, nephew Robert X. Madar of Trumbull, godmother Fran Duh of Monroe, and numerous cousins that were very special to him. Bobby had a great laugh, kind heart, warm smile and generous spirit. A man of faith and believer in Jesus, he was ready to make friends wherever he went. He loved all animals but especially dogs including his beloved rottweiler Czar. He also enjoyed motorcycles, spending time with friends and family and was always known for being late (insert smile here).
Due to the concerns about social gathering, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to First Responders at 1stRCF.org/donate or Bridgeport Rescue Mission, PO Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601-9057. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 11, 2020