Robert S. Ferik, age 82, of Shelton, beloved husband of Carol Drumm Ferik, passed away on September 6, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Robert was born in Bridgeport on January 22, 1937 to the late John and Mary (Miklos) Ferik and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Harding High School class of 1955 and earned a BS from the University of Bridgeport. Robert was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Army, and was retired from Handy & Harmon, where he was Chief Cost Accountant. In his retirement, Robert worked for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. He was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols, and was a former usher at St. Lawrence Church, and was a former member of the Shelton Environmental Commission. He was passionate about golf, football, and UCONN Basketball. He truly enjoyed computers and electronic devices, as well as cooking gourmet dishes, baking sourdough bread from his own starter, and collecting chef quality knives. He spent countless hours at Trader Joe, Whole Foods, and multiple delicatessens, checking out exotic ingredients. He lived to love and loved to live. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife 55 years, include his devoted children, Beth Ferik of Michigan, James Ferik of Shelton, Raymond Ferik and his wife Wendy of Stratford, and Stephen Ferik of Shelton, 2 cherished granddaughters, Kayleigh and Nina. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brothers, John and Michael. Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford, and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Huntington for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Lawn Cemetery South. Friends may greet Robert's family on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of Robert to Catholic Social Services. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 9, 2019