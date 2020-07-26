Robert James French
Robert James French, 76, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Sherman) French, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born on January 25, 1944 in Derby, he was the son of the late Ernest and Sophie (Klobukowski) French.
Robert was an electrician by trade and worked for the Connecticut Department of Correction for 31 years before retiring 2009. Robert was always busy working on projects around the house, he was a voracious reader his whole life and he loved learning new things. Robert had the best sense of humor and could always make you laugh even in the roughest times.
Robert is survived by his children Shannon (Andrew) Porter, Dawn (Rodney) Dimick, Robert S. French, and Michael E. French; grandchildren, Angelia D'Amico, Elizabeth (Kyle) McNary, Christine (Lucas) Paige, Valerie Porter and one Porter granddaughter on the way; great-grandchildren, Corey D'Amico, Devontay DeMatteo, Azile and Colton McNary, and Braeden Paige; his brother, George French of Texas; and many extended family and friends. Robert is predeceased by his sister Beverly Duhaime, and brother William French.
Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT 06460. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. Interment will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.