Robert R. Geaney
Robert R. Geaney, age 86, of Stratford, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on May 19, 1934, the son of the late Raymond Geaney and Marian Geaney-Weber.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Linda, his children, Patrick Geaney (Ellen) of Easton, Gigi Geaney of Stratford and Dennis Dearborn (Meagan) of North Branford. In addition, Bob leaves behind his grandchildren, Sean, Jenna and Tess Geaney, Alexander and Gabriella Dearborn, Alexandra (Bijhan) Clarke, Victoria Cruzado and great-grand daughter Leia Clarke; his brother John (Judy) Weber of Jacksonville, FL; his extended family Anthony and Donna Cruzado of Monroe; his sister-in-law Caryn and brother-in-law Gary Kiernan; and his nephews Robbie Spadaro, Kyle and Ryan Kiernan, all of Waterbury. Bob was predeceased by his son, Douglas Dearborn.
He attended Bassick High School and the University of Connecticut. He was a gifted basketball player and played for Bassick, UCONN and Sikorsky Aircraft. Bob retired as Superintendent at Sikorsky Aircraft after 42 years of service.
Throughout his life, Bob was an avid fan of the NY Giants from the polo field in Connecticut to the current stadium. Bob also enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, college football, playing his weekly poker game with his friends, reading and his cats and turtles.
Bob will be remembered by all who knew him for his quick wit, sarcasm, love of life, sports, family and his generous spirit.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton.
Later this year the family will host a memorial service to celebrate his life. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 12, 2020.