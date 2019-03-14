Robert Gerard Pieger

Robert Gerard Pieger, 85, a longtime resident of Stratford and Shelton, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his family by his side. A USAF "Knight of the Blue Nose" veteran of the Korean conflict, Robert was a former jazz and big band drummer; the Chief Engineer and General Manager of radio stations including WICC, WPKN, WSHU and WJZZ; and the owner of CB-Tronics in Stratford. The son of the late George and Anna (Fotta) Pieger of Stratford, he is survived by Gail, his wife of 59 years; sons Robert (Anna May), David (Dawn) and Gerard (Vanessa); grandchildren Jennifer, David, Lindsay, Nina and Abigail; sister-in-law Elaine Pieger and several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert was predeceased by his son Brian and brother George. Known as "The Father", he was a pioneer in energy conservation, always ensuring the thermostat was set to "low," and inquiring "who's in the box?" whenever the refrigerator was open. Again ahead of his time, as an aficionado of Piels Light, Ballantine Ale and Schaefer, he was a trailblazer of today's craft beer movement. Robert was an avid Yankees, Giants, and Rangers fan, and enjoyed watching hockey with his family and friends. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Ln., Shelton, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SWIM Across the Sound c/o St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606 in grateful appreciation for the outstanding personal care provided by SWIM and the St. Vincent's staff.