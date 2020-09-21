Robert Gilmore

Robert John Gilmore
Robert John Gilmore, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at the age of 82 at home with his loving and devoted wife at his side.
Robert was born on October 16, 1937 in Massachusetts, raised by his mother the late Katherine (Gilmore) Mitchell, and his stepfather Burton Mitchell.
He married the former Donna Jean Umstead for 31 years.
Originally from Maine, he moved to Connecticut and got his degree in Commercial Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Servicing in 1972 where he worked as a vending machine technician for 53 years. After retiring at the age of 77 he moved to Pennsylvania.
Robert his surived by his wife, as well as two daughters Robin Gilmore, Lisa Gilmore and partner Virgil Korsko Jr. both from Ct., four step-children; Lori Roshon of PA, William and Kristi Roshon of CT, Ronald and Cindy Roshon of PA, Steven and Amanda Roshon of PA; two step brothers, David and Michael Mitchell; and two step sisters, Sylvia Terry and Coralie Anderson. As well as 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and several brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his step-sister Patricia Mitchell, step-brother John Mitchell, and step daughter Shelly Roshon.
Graveside services will be held Thursday September 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Elan Memorial Park, 5595 Old Berwick Rd., Bloomsburg, PA 17815 with Pastor Jane Compton officiating. Family will receive friends at the cemetery from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
