Robert L. Graham
Robert Louis Graham, age 50, of Monroe, passed away peacefully March 12, 2019. Robert was born in Rochester, NY and was a longtime resident of Trumbull. He graduated from Trumbull High School and The Ohio State University. He worked in sales and marketing in the construction industry. More recently, Bob worked as a personal trainer for BDx Fitness in Monroe. He was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Snyder Graham. Bob is survived by his father, Norman L. Graham; his sister, Norma McFarland, her husband, Jack, and their daughters, Kelly, Kenzie, Megan, and Abby. There will be no calling hours. Interment at Nichols Village Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Arrangements in care of Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019