Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish)
400 Merwin Ave.
Milford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gulas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gulas


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gulas Obituary
Robert George Gulas
Robert George Gulas, 69, of Milford, passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1950 in Bridgeport, CT to Ann [Vnenchak] and the late George Gulas.
Bob was an active member of Precious Blood Parish; he served 12 years as secretary and was the most recent president of the St. Joseph's Men's Club. He volunteered his time at the Midnight Run, the Annual Golf Tournament and was an usher at Saint Agnes Church. Bob also volunteered at the Beth-El Center in Milford and was a member of the Elks Lodge 1589.
In addition to his mother, Bob is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Electra (Anton) Wroblewski; his twin brother, Richard (Mary) Gulas; his sister, Robin Ann Gulas; his nieces and nephews, Melinda (Antonio) Coelho and David (Amie) Matteson; his great-nephews, Caleb Stapleton and Noah Coelho; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Paul) Schmidt; and his cat, Leslie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center, Inc. at www.bethelmilford.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now