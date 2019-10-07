|
Robert George Gulas
Robert George Gulas, 69, of Milford, passed away on September 28, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1950 in Bridgeport, CT to Ann [Vnenchak] and the late George Gulas.
Bob was an active member of Precious Blood Parish; he served 12 years as secretary and was the most recent president of the St. Joseph's Men's Club. He volunteered his time at the Midnight Run, the Annual Golf Tournament and was an usher at Saint Agnes Church. Bob also volunteered at the Beth-El Center in Milford and was a member of the Elks Lodge 1589.
In addition to his mother, Bob is survived by his daughter, Bonnie Electra (Anton) Wroblewski; his twin brother, Richard (Mary) Gulas; his sister, Robin Ann Gulas; his nieces and nephews, Melinda (Antonio) Coelho and David (Amie) Matteson; his great-nephews, Caleb Stapleton and Noah Coelho; his sister-in-law, Barbara (Paul) Schmidt; and his cat, Leslie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center, Inc. at www.bethelmilford.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019