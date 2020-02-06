Connecticut Post Obituaries
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
Robert H. Kent
Robert H. Kent, age 87, of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Bernadette LaFontaine Kent, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 in Northbridge Healthcare Center.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. His interment will be private.
His family requests memorial contributions to: Lt. Raymond Bower Post 1466 Catholic War Veterans, 40 Alfred Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605. To read his full obituary, for travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
