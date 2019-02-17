Robert Hafele

Robert Hafele, age 85 of Shelton entered into his eternal rest on Wednesday February 13, 2019 in his home. He was the devoted husband of the late Judith (Saulnier) Hafele. Bob was born in Bridgeport on August 17, 1933, son of the late Edward and Elsie (Freese) Hafele, and has been a Shelton resident since 1963. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Bob was employed for many years at Sikorsky Aircraft. He then went back to Southern CT State College to become a Physical Education Teacher, who worked with special needs children. While at Southern he began to coach Baseball, and later went on to coach at Shelton High School and Yale. Bob was employed at Mohegan School and the former Ripton School. The passion Bob had for the children he worked with at Ripton School came through with the love and dedication he had for them. He is the beloved father of Glenn Hafele, Douglas Hafele, and his wife Donna, Andrew Hafele and his wife Mary Beth, and the late Amy Lynn Hafele Smith. He is the loving grandfather of Cole (Ali), Nate (Kate), Sarah (David), Nicholas, Justin, Patrick (Nicole), Jason (Megan), Timothy, Ryan, and Andrew. He is the cherished great grandfather of Harper Mae. If you wish to stop by and share a story with Bob's family at a celebration of his life please contact Glenn, Doug, or Andy. Burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery Shelton. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to Amy Hafele Scholarship Fund 390 River Road Shelton, CT 06484. The Riverview Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements. Offer online condolences to his family at www.riverviewfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary