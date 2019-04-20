Robert Haight

Robert Matthew Haight, 80 of Milford passed away suddenly April 15 with his devoted wife Cynthia Cooke Haight of 53 years at his side. The son of the late Carl and Mary Haight he is survived by two loving daughters, Karen Lynn Haight-Selling (Christopher) of Shelton, Ct and Cheryl Vicki McConnell (Sean) of Boulder, CT. Bob adored his five grandchildren Michael, Antonio and Alexa Camacho, Shen and Chandoline McConnell. He also had two great grandchildren Mia and Mason Camacho of Oviedo, FL.

A proud lifelong resident of Milford, Bob graduated Milford High School and served with the City of Milford Fire Department for 30 years.He was a member of the Milford Police and Fire Retirees Association. Growing up at Silver Sands beach nurtured his love of his favorite place, the beach.

He is survived by a sister Gladys Bronson and two brothers Carl and George Haight, many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by two sisters Alberta Scovill and Rosemary Conrad.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no calling hours and a private burial. Donations may be made to . A memorial service will be held at a later date.