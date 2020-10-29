1/
Robert Halkowicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Halkowicz
Robert Halkowicz, age 72, of Derby, peacefully passed surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Griffin Hospital.
Mr. Halkowicz was born in Bridgeport to the late Nicholas and Helen Halkowicz. After high school, Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a long career spanning 48 years at Bead Industries as national chain manager.
Mr. Halkowicz was a diehard sports fan. He was an avid supporter of the NY Giants, NY Rangers and the Mets. Family was foremost with Bob. He enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with his siblings and his beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was most fond of the annual cruise vacations he went on.
Survivors include one sister, Shirley Chaco of Trumbull; two brothers, Richard and Sandra of Florida and Joseph and Lynn Halkowicz of Shelton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Halkowicz.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. A walk through visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitors are required to wear a face mask and pay their respects to the family without lingering to allow others to enter the building. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved