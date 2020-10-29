Robert Halkowicz
Robert Halkowicz, age 72, of Derby, peacefully passed surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Griffin Hospital.
Mr. Halkowicz was born in Bridgeport to the late Nicholas and Helen Halkowicz. After high school, Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a long career spanning 48 years at Bead Industries as national chain manager.
Mr. Halkowicz was a diehard sports fan. He was an avid supporter of the NY Giants, NY Rangers and the Mets. Family was foremost with Bob. He enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with his siblings and his beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was most fond of the annual cruise vacations he went on.
Survivors include one sister, Shirley Chaco of Trumbull; two brothers, Richard and Sandra of Florida and Joseph and Lynn Halkowicz of Shelton; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Halkowicz.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Church, 32 Jewett St., Ansonia. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John Cemetery, Stratford. A walk through visitation will be held on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, visitors are required to wear a face mask and pay their respects to the family without lingering to allow others to enter the building. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.