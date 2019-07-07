Robert E. Hellauer, Sr.

Robert E. Hellauer, Sr., age 86, a lifelong Shelton resident, entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in the Griffin Hospital Derby surrounded by his loving family. Bob was the devoted husband of 65 years to Joan (Berta) Hellauer. Bob was born in Derby on October 12, 1932 the son of the late Otto E. and Marjorie (Parker) Hellauer. He was the captain of the 1949 Shelton High School Gaels Football Team. After high school, he went on to serve his country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bob worked for over 30 years as a crane operator for O & G Construction, was a founding member of St. Margaret Mary Church Men's Club, he was a member of the American Legion Sutter Terlizzi Post # 16 in Shelton, a former member of the Democratic Town Committee, and was a former Assessor for the City of Shelton. He is the beloved father of Robert E. Hellauer, Jr., and his wife Marianne, and Gretchen Hellauer Magel, and her husband Thomas. He is the loving brother of Edwin Hellauer, Roland Hellauer, and the late Ronald Hellauer. He is the loving grandfather of Dr. Robert E. Hellauer, III, Matthew Douglas Hellauer, Andrew Thomas Magel, and Christian James Magel. Bob also leaves several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Wednesday friends are invited to go directly to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane Shelton, for his Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane Shelton, CT 06484. The family would also like to thank Griffin Hospital for their outstanding care of Bob.