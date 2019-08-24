|
Robert Hennessey
Robert Hennessey, age 60, of Easton, passed away August 21, 2019.
Rob was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Robert and Jean Hennessey. He was the proprietor of Hennessey Landscaping. Rob loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing with his buddies and gardening with Patrice.
He is survived by his beloved partner Patrice Barrett of Easton, his sister devoted Patricia Hennessey of N.Y.; two cherished nieces and nephews Caitlin and Brendan Smith; and legions of dear friends. A memorial gathering will be held in the near future. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2019