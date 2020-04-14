|
|
Robert W. Hespelt
Robert William Hespelt, age 91, of Trumbull (formerly Fairfield, CT) passed away peacefully at the Ludlowe Health Center in Fairfield on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1928 in Amsterdam, NY, the son of William Hespelt and Nora Hespelt (Callery). He was the beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Rhonemus Hespelt. Robert was a Fairfield resident for 40 years, until moving to Trumbull to live with his daughter Noreen who provided loving care and support in his later years. He graduated from St. Lawrence University and immediately following college graduation he joined the U.S. Airforce. He served in the Korean War as U.S. Airforce First Lieutenant, stationed at Suwan Airbase in the 16th fighter squadron. After the war, Robert was hired by General Telephone (GTE) in NY and spent his entire career with the company. He moved from NY to what would become his favorite home—Michigan, where he and his wife raised their five children. He spent many years in his beloved Michigan until transferring to Fairfield, Connecticut in 1976. Robert was a lifelong NY Giants and NY Yankees fan, an avid golfer, but mostly it was his family that brought him the most joy. He is survived by his loving children: Robert William Hespelt, Jr. and his wife Holly of Whitehall, MI; Noreen Upton of Trumbull, Kathleen McCormack and her husband John of Fairfield, CT, David Hespelt and his wife Carol of Fairfield, CT, daughter-in-law Deborah Corkery of Milford, CT and grandchildren Sean and Kelly Upton, Kaitlyn Sotil and Caroline McCormack, Zachary and Abigail Hespelt, Daniel Hespelt Jr., Lisa, Sherry and Heather Hespelt and seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Robert was predeceased by his son, Daniel Hespelt of Milford, CT. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Roger Hespelt and James Hespelt both of Johnstown, NY, and is survived by his youngest brother, Donald Hespelt and his wife Judy of Clinton, NY. He will be missed by all. The family would like to thank Dr. Arnold Peterson and Nurse Maddie for their kind and loving care. A future memorial service will be planned. Contributions may be made in the memory of his son, Daniel to: the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital, Office of Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2020