Robert Francis Hinman

Robert Francis Hinman, age 55, of Naugatuck entered into rest on Monday, June 17, 2019.

Bob was born in Meriden on June 2, 1964, beloved son of Robert N. and Elaine E. (Smith) Hinman of Texas (formerly of Shelton), and has been a Naugatuck resident for over 10 years. He was raised in Shelton and was a member of the 1983 graduating class. He then went on to study at Sacred Heart University. He was an IT Support Specialist for Aetna/ CVS. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, skiing, and music. Bob is the loving father of Kylie Helen Hinman, and Kaitlyn Francis Hinman. He is the caring brother of Brian Hinman and his wife Lenora and Jodi Ann Ray and her husband Joey. He is the cherished Uncle of Zachary Hinman, Brian Hinman Jr., Hannah LaFreniere, Gabrielle (Gigi) LaFreniere, Mason Ray, Mitchell Ray, and Merritt Ray. He is the dear nephew of Ruth (Missy) Carey and cousin to Heather Jones and her husband Andrew. Friends may greet his family on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Tuesday his funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery Shelton. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484.