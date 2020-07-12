1/
Robert Irwin
1934 - 2020
Robert J. Irwin
Robert Irwin, age 86, of Fairfield, CT, passed away July 7, 2020, at home. Bob was born in the Bronx, New York, March 2, 1934. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leanore (Lynn), daughters Leeann and Elisa, and spouses, predeceased Marissa, and spouse, grandchildren Kieran and Andrew, sister Joannie Scollard, and nieces and nephews. The funeral and a small service took place July 11 and a memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org. A longer obituary may be found at: www.SpearFuneralHome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
