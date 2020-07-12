Robert J. Irwin
Robert Irwin, age 86, of Fairfield, CT, passed away July 7, 2020, at home. Bob was born in the Bronx, New York, March 2, 1934. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leanore (Lynn), daughters Leeann and Elisa, and spouses, predeceased Marissa, and spouse, grandchildren Kieran and Andrew, sister Joannie Scollard, and nieces and nephews. The funeral and a small service took place July 11 and a memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org
. A longer obituary may be found at: www.SpearFuneralHome.com