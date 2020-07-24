Robert J. Berta, Esq.
Robert J. Berta, Esq., 80 of Easton, the beloved husband of over 50 years of the late Marie E. Berta, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. He was born in Derby to the late Joseph and Anne (Oshinski) Berta and was a lifelong area resident.
Bob grew up in Shelton and attended Fairfield Prep, Holy Cross College and the University of Virginia Law School. While in school, he worked for his family's asphalt paving business. He then began a highly successful career as an estate attorney at Marsh, Day & Calhoun, followed by Owens, Schine & Nicola; McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter as well as Pepe & Hazard.
Marie and Bob were long standing members of the Aspetuck Valley Country Club where Bob was club President and enjoyed playing golf for many years. He was an avid painter and had a studio in his home to display his work. He loved gardening and being out in nature, relaxing at their pool while surrounded by family.
Bob is survived by his two loving daughters, Marne Mayer of Woodbury and Abigail Berta of Easton. He will also be missed by his sisters, Marcia Jones of Shelton and Anne Kelly of Hollywood, FL as well as his granddaughter, Kaatje.
To send a note of condolence to his family, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com
.