Robert J. Burns
Robert J. Burns, age 80, beloved husband of Eugenia "Chic" Burns, of Bridgeport, passed away on November 11, 2020. Friends may visit with his family on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. All other services will be private. His complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com