1/
Robert J. Burns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Burns
Robert J. Burns, age 80, beloved husband of Eugenia "Chic" Burns, of Bridgeport, passed away on November 11, 2020. Friends may visit with his family on Sunday from 3 to 5 PM in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Those attending will be asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. All other services will be private. His complete obituary is forthcoming. To order flowers online, travel directions, or to sign his guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lesko & Polke Funeral Home Pre-Planning and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved