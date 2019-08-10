Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
851 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View Map
Robert J. Perachio


1946 - 2019
Robert J. Perachio Obituary
Robert J. Perachio
Robert John Perachio, age 73 of Newtown, beloved husband to Maureen Perachio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital with his family by his side. Robert (Bob) was born on January 1, 1946, in Bridgeport to the late Raymond and Mary Perachio. He spent his entire childhood and a large portion of his young adult life in Bridgeport until moving to Newtown to raise his two young children with his wife Maureen. After graduating with a bachelor's degree from the University of Bridgeport, Bob worked for 37 years as a student-favorite elementary school music teacher, primarily at Middlebrook School in Trumbull. He was a longtime member of Black Rock Yacht Club and enjoyed countless summer afternoons and evenings by the water with his friends and family. Bob was an excellent fisherman and an accomplished tennis player, winning the Bridgeport Open and countless other tennis tournaments in the area. In addition, he enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family, as well as spending time gardening in his yard. Bob also had a great sense of humor, being able to make almost anyone laugh or smile, but perhaps his greatest quality was that he was a person that his family and friends always knew they could count on. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (BobBob to them), uncle, cousin and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Maureen, he is survived by his two children, Diana Perachio of Danbury, and Jonathan Perachio and his wife Lauren of Long Island City, NY; his two grandchildren, Max and Grant; and nephews and nieces, Bob Perachio, Devri Gill, Ali Lobus, and Jen Zatkowski. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. directly in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 851 North Ave, Bridgeport. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in memory of Robert Perachio to https://giving.mskcc.org or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 11, 2019
