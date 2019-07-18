Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
More Obituaries for Robert Whelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Whelan Jr.

Robert J. Whelan Jr. Obituary
Robert J. Whelan Jr.
Robert J. Whelan Jr., eldest son of Robert and Donna Risley Whelan, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the age of 62. Bob was a beloved parent to Mary Claire and José Whelan, along with their mother, Teresa Suganski. He was a wonderful brother to Mary Ruth Whelan, Katie Williams Cooper, and Tom Whelan (who passed away in 2005), and a mentor to many in his community. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, July 22nd, details to follow soon on the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home website and on Bob's Facebook. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 19, 2019
