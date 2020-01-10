|
|
Robert T. Jeffery
Robert (Bob) Jeffery, 93, formerly of Norwalk, husband of the late Rose Jeffery, entered eternal peace in Shelton on January 9, 2020. Bob and Rose were married for 58 years after originally meeting on Block Island.
Bob proudly served our country as a Sergeant in the United States Army/Airforce during World War II as a ball turret gunner, which was one of the most dangerous assignments, in the Pacific Theater. Bob was awarded the Victory Medal, as well as the Army of Occupational Medal of Japan. He was also the recipient of the Asiatic Pacific Theater Campaign Ribbon and the American Theater Campaign Ribbon.
Bob enjoyed life and found moments of happiness and beauty in each day. A devoted and very active parishioner of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church of Norwalk, he sang in the church choir. Bob was a lifelong member of The American Legion and a member of The Knights of Columbus. He served as President of the First Methodist Church of Norwalk Bowling League for many years. He loved traveling with his wife and daughter, in particular spending summers in Cape Cod. After his retirement as an HVAC Specialist, Bob enjoyed a second career, working as a school crossing guard for The Darien Police Department at The Royle Elementary School. He was also an active member of The Norwalk Senior Center.
Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, January 14th at 10:15 AM at The Church of The Assumption, 61 N. Cliff Street, Ansonia. Reverend Peter A. Cipriani will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Orange Center Cemetery, Orange.
Memorial Donations may be made in Robert's honor to House of Heroes Connecticut Chapter, 3000 Whitney Avenue, Suite 233, Hamden, CT 06518 ~or online at hohct.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 11, 2020