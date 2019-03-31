Robert John Schede

May 30, 1936 -

March 26, 2019

Cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert John Schede, passed away on March 26 at the age of 82 after a very brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, James Schede of Derby, Ann-Marie and David Meacham of San Jose, California, and Robert Schede of Fairfield, along with his grandchildren, Brian, James, Kayla, Melissa, Julia and Emberleigh and great-granddaughter, Adelina. His wife of 52 years, Betty Ann, preceded him in death.

Bob was born and raised on a farm in Fairfield, Connecticut, and graduated from Andrew Warde High School in 1955. While in high school, he won numerous state track and cross-country races and loved to sing in the choir. After high school, Bob served his country in the Air Force, allowing him the opportunity to travel the world and meet the love of his life while stationed in England.

After his honorable discharge from military service, Bob worked for many years as a mechanical engineer. In his free time, he enjoyed creating different inventions to solve various, every day problems. He was the most amazing father who took great pride in his family. He will be missed each and every day.

A graveside service with full Military Honors will be held in the Veteran's Section at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.