Robert John (Bob) Torok

Robert John (Bob) Torok passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, in Avon, CT, with his devoted wife Sue and loving family by his side.

Bob was born February 11, 1952, in Perth Amboy, NJ, to Julia Papp Torok and Lester Torok. He earned a BA in Biology from Brown University in 1952. He was a member of Beta Theta Phi, and a charter member of Brown's crew team, rowing varsity. In 1979, he earned an MBA from the University of New Haven.

After graduating from Brown, Bob joined the US Marine Corps. As a Pilot Flight Officer he was sent to Atsugi, Japan and flew aerial photographic reconnaissance in the F2H-2P aircraft. Bob earned the National Defense Medal and was honorably discharged in 1956 at the rank of Captain. He continued his service in the USMC Reserves until 1964.

In 1956, Bob joined Sikorski Aircraft (Stratford, CT), and led the CH-53 Sea Stallion and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter programs. He retired in 1979 as Senior VP of Production Programs. He launched a very successful second career in the executive search industry, first at Antel Nagel & Moorehead (Darien, CT) and then at Korn Ferry International (NY), recruiting and placing executives in the aerospace, defense and high-tech marketing fields around the world. He retired from Korn Ferry as a vice president and partner in 1996, and in retirement continued to cultivate his lifelong hobbies of sailing, boating and woodworking.

Bob married his beloved Suzanne Helen Schwab of Western Springs, IL, in 1956. She survives him along with their four daughters: Dori Clough (Paul), Catey Hale (Doug), Sarah Neagoy (Charlie) and Amy Carey (Ryan); and their grandchildren: Jessica Clough O'Reilly (Matt), Pam Clough (Austin Jones); Graham, Alex and Elizabeth Hale; Grace and Evelyn Neagoy, and Grant and Ethan Carey. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann Neiger (Ed). He was predeceased by his sister, Bernice Huyser and his brother-in-law Jan Huyser.

The Torok family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the superb care and guidance provided to Bob and his family by the devoted staff at the Residence at Brookside (Avon, CT) and at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, CT, with a reception immediately following. The service will be officiated by Church of the Apostles.

