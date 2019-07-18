|
Robert John (Bob) Torok
Robert John (Bob) Torok of Fairfield passed peacefully on May 2, 2019, with his devoted wife Sue and loving family by his side. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Benson Road, Fairfield, CT, and officiated by The Church of the Apostles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Church of the Apostles, 303 Linwood Ave., Suite 1F, Fairfield, CT 06824 or the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Triangle, VA 22172. To view the full obituary or send a condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019