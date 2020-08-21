Robert Johnson

Robert K. Johnson
Robert Kenneth Johnson (Bob), 82, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Maureen Recore Johnson, died at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. Bob was born in Bridgeport on January 29, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Alice Walters Johnson. He was a proud US Army veteran serving in Korea, post war. His career highlights were working at Remington in Bridgeport, Aris Isotoner in Manhattan and Warnaco in Milford. He collected lifelong friends along the way. Bob loved to travel, be with family and enjoy time with great neighbors. Survivors include his children; Jennifer Johnson (Keith Saunders) of Milford, Pamela Ganung of SC and Jacqueline Dinowitz (Peter) of Redding and seven grandchildren; Brittany and Kyle Gibson, Jessica, Julian and Jordan Dinowitz and Alice and Jack Saunders. Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Raphael Parish, Milford, CT Hospice in Branford or to the charity of your choice
in Robert's name. A Luau style memorial party will be at a later date. To view the wake digitally or to leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
.