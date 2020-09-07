Robert Joseph Waxman
Robert Joseph Waxman, age 62, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday. September 5, 2020 at his home. He was the devoted husband of 35 years to Jo-Ann M. (Zeiner) Waxman. Bobby was born in Bridgeport on November 10, 1957 son of the late Joseph and Teresa (Tesla) Waxman and was a Shelton resident for over 30 years coming from Stratford. He was a machinist and Shop Safety Steward at Sikorsky Aircraft for 10 years. Bobby loved his music, beer, cigars and the beach. Cooking was his passion and he could out-cook anyone. Most of all, he loved his family and friends. He always put others before himself even if he didn't know you. Bobby will be missed. He was the loving father of Joshua Joseph Waxman, Jeremy Jonathan Waxman and Jason Thomas Waxman, loving grandfather of Madyson Grace Waxman and uncle of Dennis Waxman. Bobby was also survived by his beloved dog Sugar and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Waxman. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. On Friday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com
