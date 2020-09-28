1/1
Robert Kalman
Robert Richard Kalman
Robert Richard Kalman, age 77 of Lincoln, RI, formerly of Stratford, the beloved widower of Joan Kushmar Kalman, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. Born on January 7, 1943 in Bridgeport to the late John Kalman Sr and Marie D'Amato Kalman, "Coach" was a lifelong area resident before moving to Rhode Island 2 years ago. He was a retired Physical Education Teacher for the Bridgeport Board of Education. Survivors include his daughters, Kristin Greenberg and her husband Steve of Narragansett, RI and Jaime Markham of Stratford, and his four grandchildren Alex and Sarah Greenberg and Ryan and Caitlin Markham. After graduating from Harding High School in 1960, Bob attended the University of Tampa, and graduated in 1964. "Coach" spent many years as a high school basketball coach for Central High School, Fairfield Prep and Bunnell High School. His Central High School Hilltoppers won the CT State Championship in 1974 and 1975. An avid golfer, Bob enjoyed playing the courses at Fairchild Wheeler where he was President in 1989. Two of Bob's greatest joys was gardening and sitting on the front porch of his home talking with friends. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and keep social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 28, 2020
To Coach Kalman's Family, Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Fond memories of Coach at Maplewood School back in the 60's. And later years running into him in Stratford.
God Bless You, Coach! May you Rest in Peace!
Lois Valko Bader
Friend
