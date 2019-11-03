Connecticut Post Obituaries
Robert Kapusta Sr.
Attorney Robert Kapusta, Sr., age 88, of Milford passed away on October 29, 2019 in his home. He was born on July 1, 1931 in Derby to the late John and Josephine Wozniak Kapusta, graduated from Fairfield Prep, UConn and Georgetown Law School. He also proudly served in the US Air Force. A founding partner in his law firm "Kapusta, Otzel and Averaimo" and a very active member of the community, he received the "Lifetime Award" from the Milford Chamber of Commerce. A devoted father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter Caroline Sikorske (Jeff) of Tampa, FL, sons Robert Kapusta, Jr. (Kathy) of St. Petersburg, FL, Mark Kapusta (Rhonda) of Sarasota, FL and Kevin Kapusta (Patsy) of Tampa, FL and eleven grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife Catherine Reidy Kapusta. Calling hours are Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 5:30 in the funeral home. Interment will be private. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2019
