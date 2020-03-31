|
|
Robert E. Kimmerling
Aug. 7th, 1940 - Mar. 26th, 2020Robert "Bob" Kimmerling, 79, of Falls Church, VA and formerly of Fairfield, CT, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Falls Church VA.
Born in Bridgeport, CT the son of the late Edmund Kimmerling and Mary (Gillotti) Kimmerling, he was raised in Bridgeport and attended St. Augustines School, Fairfield College Preparatory School, attended Dayton University and graduated from Sacred Heart University. He served with great pride and honor in the U.S. Army from 1960-63, including a tour of duty in Germany and Turkey as a Cryptographer. After the Army, he was a dedicated and beloved science teacher in the Fairfield and Bridgeport public school systems for 27 years. A kind and thoughtful family man, he would immerse himself in various projects with patience, creativity and humor. He was an avid photographer, history buff, voracious reader and a proud former member of the senior league at Carl Dickman Par 3 Golf Course in Fairfield and most recently in Fairfax County, VA.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (Keane) Kimmerling, three children: Bob Kimmerling of Connecticut, Anny Kimmerling and fiancé Tim Murray of Australia, Sarah Timko and son-in-law Jonathan Timko of Maryland and Molly Kimmerling of Massachusetts, grandchildren: Nathan, Caitlin, and Lianne Murray, his beloved pups: Izzie and Maisie and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Linda Boland.
Services are private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 1, 2020