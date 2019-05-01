Robert H. Koch

Robert H. Koch, age 93, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Katharine S. Koch, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family Sunday, April 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Alfred and Madeline Koch and was born and raised in Flushing, NY and raised his own family there. He moved to Mattituck, NY in his semi retirement years prior to relocating to Fairfield in 1998. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Black Hawk Division which saw action in both the European and Pacific theaters of war and where he was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Following the War, Robert graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Political Science. He was accepted to law school but instead, joined his wife's family business working as a machinist and administrator. He also worked in Diesel sales and service and eventually joined his son, Bob, in his contracting business, later in his work life. Wherever Robert lived he was an active member of the community and in the churches he belonged to. He was Past President of the Flushing YMCA, a Hospice Volunteer in Mattituck, and most recently for Habitat for Humanity in Bridgeport where he often worked 3 days a week. He will always be remembered as a person with solid values and always willing to lend a hand. Family meant the world to him and he will be deeply missed. Survivors include two beloved sons, Robert S. Koch of Chapel Hill, NC and Douglas J. Koch and his wife Laura of Fairfield; six loving grandchildren, Holly Berdinka and her husband, Jon, Robert C. Koch and his wife Kelly, Jessica DeCarli and her husband, Greg, Kristin Koch, Jack Koch and his wife, Morgan and Karen Koch; three cherished great-grandchildren, Aiden and Lillian Berdinka and Haley Koch and another expected in June; three brothers, Alfred, Henry and Richard Koch; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Edward Koch. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10:00 at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in memory of Mr. Koch to the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Assoc. (CVSA), P.O. Box 270341, Milwaukee, WI 53227 or Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, 1542 Barnum Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06610. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary