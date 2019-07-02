Robert " Swab" Kopasz

Robert " Swab" Kopasz, husband of the late Gertrude Ruff Kopasz, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Bridgeport Hospital. Bob was born on July 18, 1930 in Derby, CT son of the late Julius and Nellie Kopasz. He was a graduate of Shelton High School. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. After leaving the service, he married his late wife and settled in Bridgeport. He retired from Remington Arms after 30 years of faithful service. He was a charter member of the Valley Yacht club, he enjoyed boating, fishing in LI sound, he enjoyed to have a "cold one" with his friends aboard his boat the "Ali Kat". He greatly enjoyed times together with family and friends and family trips to Maine, New Orleans watching the young ones grow and UConn Women's Basketball. Bob had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling and hearing a good joke. He acquired a driver, a cook and a maid all in one daughter, Kim Arsenault and her husband Art. Bob was proud of his grandchildren and especially greatful for his special bond with his grandsons; Shawn and Joey, he loved weekends with his great-grandsons Robert and Jackson. In addition to his daughter Kim, he is survived by a son Joseph Stage, daughters Mary Louise Furlong and Judy Glass and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by those he left behind, especially his uncle Joe and best friend Bob Phipps and the beloved pups Dudley and Sophie. Friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Swim Across the Sound or the Humane Society. To light a candle or leave a condolence online, go to www.larsonfh.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 3, 2019