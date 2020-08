Robert F. LockwoodNovember 13, 1937 - August 5, 2020Robert F. Lockwood, 82 of Ocala, FL passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Advent Hospital after a brief illness.There will be a private Zoom service for family and friends at First Congregational UCC Church, Ocala, FL on August 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Congregational UCC Church, 7171 SW State Road 200 W, Ocala, FL 34476. A full obituary can be viewed at www.hiers-baxley.com