|
|
Robert S. Lozanov
Robert Stuart (Loz) Lozanov, age 60, of Stratford, beloved husband of Donna Hasak Lozanov, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 12 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center with burial to follow in Loyalty Cemetery, Fairfield. Friends may call at the Funeral Home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. To sign an online register, purchase flowers or to get travel directions, please visit: www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 31, 2019