Robert Lucas
Jan. 6, 1934 - Dec. 12, 2019Robert Lucas, age 85, of Orange, formerly of Bridgeport, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. For 65 years, he was the loving husband of Barbara Lewandowski Lucas. He is also survived by his children, Donna (Edwin) Perez of Milford, Barbara (Pat) Tedesco of Maine, Geri (David Pelletier) Kliff of Milford and Lori (Edward) Connors of Harwinton, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, his siblings Shirley Ulatowksi of Fairfield, Phillip Lucas of Bridgeport, Kenneth (Edie) Lucas of Huntington and his sister-in-law Cel Lucas of New Cannan. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Lucas and his brother-in-law Edward Ulatowksi. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a special delivery driver for the USPS and also a cabinet maker. Bob loved to go fishing, playing cards and trips to the casino. Bob was a loving father and husband. He gave his time and energy to everyone, he was truly adored by many and will be missed by all.
Visitation will held on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick's Church, Bridgeport at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberts name to Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT. 06489-1058. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 14, 2019