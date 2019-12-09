|
|
Robert M. Riebe
Robert M. Riebe, 49, formerly of Southport, passed away suddenly on December 2, 2019. Robert was born on January 18, 1970 to the late Alfred and Doris Riebe. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1989. Robert is survived by his brothers William P. Riebe and wife Darlene, David J. Riebe, and sisters Laura Strang, Lorraine Bruni and husband James, Judith M. Warner and husband Matthew, his nephews, Billy Riebe and wife Amelia, Jason Riebe, Ryan Stein, Andrew Stein, Michael Stein, Matthew S. Warner and Mark Warner, nieces Rachael Stein, and Laurie Korchman, several great-nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Robert enjoyed cooking, fishing and mechanics. He especially loved caring for animals and was involved in animal rescue with Super Paws Rescue, Inc.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Black Rock Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.superpawsrescueinc.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 10, 2019