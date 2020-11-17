Robert M. "Buzz" Tomko
Robert M. "Buzz" Tomko, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, November 14, just three days before what would have been his 88th birthday. He entered and exited the world at Griffin Hospital, in Derby. Buzz was the husband of Eileen E. (Roberts) Tomko for 57 years. He was the supportive father of Joyce Venice (Chris), Nancy Sylvester (Rob) and Robert Tomko. He adored his grandchildren Evan Venice (Kristine) and Nicole (Venice) Kalita (Rob). Buzz was a SHS graduate "Class of 1950," proud Sheltonite, and lived in town with his family his entire life. He humbly served as a well known Shelton mailman for more than 40 years. After retiring, he stayed connected with his postal friends by being an active member of the NALC and travelling with his fellow retirees which he truly enjoyed. Buzz loved his work and socializing in the community. He utilized his gift for gab while bartending at Grassy Hill Lodge in Derby for many, many years. He had an abundance of friends including Pete Hudak and Larry King who stayed close to him as he aged. The family takes comfort in knowing that he has reunited with friends and family who predeceased him including Frank Pinto, Al Kondash, Dick Belden, Bob Rapp, George Anthony, Ben Pitrowski, Ted Wandishion, Mickey Tomko and Donald and Edith Mulry. Mr. Tomko honorably served in the US Navy from 1951 until 1955 when he was deployed at sea. He was a proud veteran. The family would especially like to thank all those at Shelton Lakes, where Buzz resided for the last several years, for caring for him and for their friendship. Also, special thanks to Echo Hose for responding and helping when needed. Keeping everyone's health and safety is a priority. The family encourages and appreciates condolences online at www.riverviewfh.com
. Meanwhile, family and friends are welcome to join an outdoor service and celebration of life which will be held on Saturday November 21, 2020 at the Lawn Cemetery, Lane St., Huntington at 11 am. Masks and social distancing of friends and family are required.