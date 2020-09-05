Robert G. MacQuarrie
Robert G. MacQuarrie, age 83, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Gail P. MacQuarrie, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Robert B. and Helen (Gray) MacQuarrie, he was a lifelong Fairfield resident. Bob graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in 1954 and later received an Associate's Degree in Arson and Firefighting Technology from Norwalk Community College. Following high school, he worked in a gas heating and air conditioning business with his father. He joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and served active and in the reserves for 6 years. In 1965 he joined the Fairfield Fire Department. He truly loved his work, retiring as a Lieutenant after 30 years serving the town.
Bob was always planning his next travel adventure with Gail. They enjoyed many cruises and trips to the Caribbean where he loved to scuba dive. Family vacations in the New Hampshire lakes region were an annual event. In 2016 he completed a "bucket list" item of visiting all 50 states. Bob was a longtime active member of Greenfield Hill Congregational Church where he served as a Trustee and as an Usher. He was a life member of Fayerweather Yacht Club, a 50 plus year member of Fidelity-St. John's Lodge # 3 A.F. & A.M. and a member for many years of Pyramid Temple Shrine in Stratford. As a Shriner Bob was always eager to volunteer, especially driving pediatric burn victims to hospitals in Springfield and Boston.
Bob was deeply involved in numerous conservation groups. He was a contributor to the Aspetuck Land Trust, and the Calusa Land Trust on Pine Island, FL. He and Gail lived many winters on Pine Island where they loved boating and kayaking. While in Florida, Bob volunteered for the Park Rangers at Cayo Costa State Park. He was a volunteer for many other community outreach organizations including Habitat for Humanity and Fair Share Table.
In addition to Gail, his loving wife for 62 years, Bob will be deeply missed by two children: Scott R. MacQuarrie and his wife Debra of Wilton and Marsha L. Bailey of Laguna Niguel, CA; five cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Colin and Abigail MacQuarrie and Allyson and Drew Bailey; a sister, Susan Schaller of Fairfield; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother David MacQuarrie.
Due to current conditions, a private graveside service will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery. A public celebration of Bob's life will be held when safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in Bob's memory to: The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758533, Topeka, KS 66675-8533 or the Aspetuck Land Trust, P.O. Box 444, Westport, CT 06881. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com