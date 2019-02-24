Robert Marrero Sr.

Robert Marrero age 76 of Bridgeport passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 following an extended illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years Sylvia Zambrana Marrero; his son Robert Marrero Jr and his fiancé Cynthia Rosso, his daughter Meridith Gilbert and her husband Steven; six beloved grandchildren Alex, Chris, Nick, Dan, Lauren and Ashley, his cherished nieces and nephews and a few close friends. He also leaves behind one sister Iraida (Connie) Marrero of Kissimmee, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents Tomas and Rosa Marrero; his brother Victor Marrero and his oldest daughter Lisa Marrero

Robert was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17, 1942 and was raised in Bronx, New York. It was there he met his beloved wife Sylvia. They married and settled in Bridgeport, CT where they resided for 52 years. He was retired from General Electric Corporation where he worked as a machine operator. Robert was a hardworking and extremely devoted family man who was dearly loved by his family. He would bring a smile to anyone who knew him and was known to frequently crack up at his own jokes which always instilled laughter and good feelings at every family gathering. He loved the company of his little dog Rosita who could always be found on his lap as he watched his favorite pastime of baseball while trying his luck with scratch off lottery tickets.

His family finds solace knowing he is now at peace, but he will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Andrew Church, Bridgeport, followed by entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St. Bridgeport.